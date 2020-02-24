Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai: Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi to express his excitement about his India visit moments before his arrival in Ahmedabad.

"Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge (We are excited to come to India. We are on the way, we will be meeting in some time from now)," the US President tweeted.



Earlier, Trump re-tweeted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he had mentioned that India looks forward to welcoming the US President.

"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!" Modi had tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister tweets in languages of different countries where he visits.

The US President along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad at 11:40 am, according to MEA.

Trump, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. He along with the Prime Minister will be participating in a roadshow and address a huge gathering at the Motera Stadium, besides visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)

