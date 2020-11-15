Human rights issue should be raised against Pak for ceasefire violations: BSF

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir on Sunday said that a lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties, because of the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

While condemning the actions by Islamabad, Mishra said, the issue of human rights violations should be raised against the country.

"Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised," said the BSF IG, on being asked if he has any message for the international community over multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on November 13.



Earlier today, Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) paid last respects to sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Baramulla district on Friday.

The wreath-laying ceremony for Dobhal was held at Srinagar on Sunday.

"On November 13, Pakistan started unprovoked ceasefire violation on Line of Control (LoC), using artillery, mortars and other weapons targeting even the civilian areas deliberately. Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal immediately reacted to the call of duty for retaliation and brought effective fire on enemy thus causing great damage to the enemy in Naugam Sector. While fighting bravely, he was hit by enemy fire. He was immediately evacuated but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries en route hospital," said BSF in a press release. (ANI)

