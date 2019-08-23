Representative Image
Humanity shamed: Man chopped into pieces by wife, children over pension

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:31 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana), [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a man was brutally killed by his wife and children over a financial dispute and his body was later chopped into pieces and stored in plastic buckets at his residence here in Malkajgiri.
The deceased was identified as Kishan Maruti Suthar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee.
Three persons including deceased's wife Ganga Bai, son Kishan Suthar and daughter Prapulla were arrested as well as tools used for committing the offence were seized by the police.
"Two knives, six plastic bins and two fruits of datura and little quantity of datura fruit mixture which is used for commission of offence were seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpret Singh said.
According to police, Maruthi Suthar was a railway goods train driver, who took voluntary retirement in 2000 due to his ill health.
The deceased has four children, the elder daughter is married and residing with her in-laws while another son left the family about 10 years ago and his whereabouts are not known.
All three accused were financially dependent on his Rs 30,000 pension. "From the last few days, the deceased used to quarrel with his son, wife and daughter by consuming liquor whenever they asked for money. Following this, all three conspired together to murder him in order to get his pension," police said.
On August 15, the accused added the mixture of Datura fruit into the dinner of the deceased and served him. Next day, when the found him dead, they chopped his body into pieces and filled them into six plastic bins

The police learned about the incident when locals complaint of putrefied smell from the house of the deceased. (ANI)

