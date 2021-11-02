Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/CMO)ANI)
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/CMO)ANI)

Humbly accept verdict, says Himachal CM as Congress sweeps bypolls in state

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2021 21:29 IST


Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies.

The chief minister said, "I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in by-elections. The results were not as per expectations. The BJP lost Mandi Parliamentary seat with a narrow margin."
The Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliament seat. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl