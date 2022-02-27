Hunar Haat expo thrown open for visitors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): The 37th edition of Hunar Haat, a 10-day exposition of traditional crafts and culinary skills, is being held in Hyderabad from February 25 to March 6 at NTR grounds. The event is organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Speaking to ANI, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Hunar Haat is the perfect platform for preservation, promotion and protection of Artisans and craftsman of India. In the past 8 years, more than 8 lakh artisans have been given employment."

"Bringing all the artisans under one roof and the response we are getting from people across the country, we are getting a chance and the market not only in India but also across the world is getting a promotion," the Minister said.



More than 700 artisans are participating and more than 300 stalls have been installed from different parts of the Country. Different types of cuisines from across the country are available to taste. Through "Mera Gau Mera desh" everyone can experience the country's traditional food.

The different types of cultural activities in the evening including circus, Vishwakarma Vatika these all activities shows one India, it shows the unity in diversity.





Many artists like Amit Kumar and Sudesh Ghosle and many others will take part. This event started on February 25.

Mukti, a visitor at the event, stated that through this event, the younger generation gets knowledge of Indian art and Indian culture.



"We forgot our art because of western culture. These artisans put so much effort and get very little money. It's like revival looking at the art here in Hunar Haat. May be younger generation adapt our culture through this and very less people wear Indian wear. This is the best initiative," she said.

Abdul, a cane maker from Assam, said that Hunar Haat is the best place to showcase their art.

"I am getting good sales in Hyderabad. We make the items at home, my whole family is into this art. We make sofa set, table set, basket, corner stand and many he said. These are made of Bamboo," he said. (ANI)

