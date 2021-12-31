Hunar Haat is a powerful platform for 3Vs: Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that more than 700 artisans, craftsmen from over 30 States/Union Territories of the country participated in the 35th edition of Hunar Haat at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and added that Hunar Haat is a powerful perfect platform of "3Vs": "Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas".

The theme of the move was "Vocal for Local" and "Swadeshi Se Swavlamban".

Addressing a press conference at the Hunar Haat today, Naqvi said that exquisite and elegant indigenous handmade products from more than 30 States and Union Territories including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Manipur, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Chandigarh, Haryana were available in this Hunar Haat.

The Hunar Haat, which is a "Popular and Perfect Brand" of "Vocal for Local" was inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on December 23. Former Union Minister and MP Dr Harsh Vardhan, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Sahib Singh also graced the occasion as chief guests.

Naqvi said that besides traditional dishes from different regions of the country available at Bawarchikhana, the visitors also enjoyed Vishwakarma Vatika, traditional circus and different cultural and musical programmes of renowned artists of the country.

He said that the people encouraged the artisans and craftsmen by making large scale purchase of their indigenous products.



The Minister said that Hunar Haat is a Perfect Platform of Protection, Preservation, Promotion of Indian legacy of art and craft. "The Hunar Haat has proved a powerful perfect platform of 3Vs: Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas. The Government has not only protected the country's legacy of art and craftsmanship, it has also provided new energy and market and opportunities to indigenous products," he said.

Naqvi stated that more than 7,50,000 artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and self-employment opportunities through Hunar Haat in the last about 6 years. "More than 50 per cent of them are women artisans," he said.

Naqvi said that adequate and necessary arrangements had been done at the Hunar Haat to ensure health, hygiene and safety. Mask had been made mandatory for entry in the Hunar Haat and masks had also been provided to the visitors free of cost, he added.

More than 350 cleaning workers and over 200 security people were deployed to maintain hygiene, cleanliness and security in the entire campus of Hunar Haat. A separate parking space was arranged near the venue which had been managed by a team of 50 people.

Three teams of total 40 people were engaged in management of Vishwakarma Vatika, Mera Ganv Mera Desh and Bawarchikhana sections of Hunar Haat. Continuous monitoring was also done with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. All measures were taken to avoid any inconvenience to the visitors. The entire Hunar Haat venue was being sanitised 5 times a day.

Naqvi said that the country has adequate facilities and resources to tackle COVID-19 related challenges. He said, instead of panicking, we should focus on precaution and prevention. The Minister announced that keeping in view a large number of people visiting the Hunar Haat, it has been decided to conclude the 35th Hunar Haat from the afternoon of December 31. This Hunar Haat was scheduled to be concluded on 5th January 2022.

Hunar Haats will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days. (ANI)

