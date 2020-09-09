Hunar Haat will be organised at Prayagraj from October 9 to 18: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the country's toy industry got a tremendous boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to be `Vocal for Local Toys'.

The minister said the Prime Minister's appeal to encourage local products will help the Indian toy industry to again get its dominance in the toy market.

He said the next "Hunar Haat" will be organised at Prayagraj from October 9 to 18.

He also announced that 30 per cent stalls would be for artisans who prepare indigenous toys and that they would also be extended help through various institutions.

"Every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous toys. This legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for Swadeshi Toys. The Indian toy industry has got a tremendous boost after PM Modi advocated to get "Vocal for Local Toys," Naqvi said.

"Hunar Haat", which provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, the Minister added. (ANI)

