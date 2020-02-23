Hundreds come out to protest against CAA in Delhi's Chand Bagh

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Sunday gathered in Delhi's Chand Bagh area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters were holding placards and the national flag. They were planning to march from Chand Bagh to Rajghat.

This came after hundreds of people gathered in Jaffarbad, another Muslim-dominated locality closeby, on Saturday evening to protest against CAA and NRC.

Peaceful protests against the CAA and the proposed NRC have been going on across the country ever since parliament passed the CAA in December last year. (ANI)

