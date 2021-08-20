Hundreds of Muslims participate in Muharram processions in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): To pay tributes to Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussein and others who attained martyrdom in the battle of Karbala, people from Muslim community took part in Muharram processions on Thursday.

A local who participated in a procession told ANI, "As everybody knows, all the Muslim Ummah know that today is Ashura. Ashura, 10 Muharram, is the day when the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Hazrat Imam Hussein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Today, we all Muslims have gathered to give this message that there was no battle in Karbala, instead, there was injustice in Karbala."

"Injustice was done to Prophet Muhammad's grandson, and we have come to protest against that injustice. People have come in large numbers to participate in the procession. The procession was taken out with great peace, harmony and brotherhood," he added.



Imran Ali, another local from Srinagar said, "Hazrat Imam Hussein's sacrifice in the Battle of Karbala was not for a specific community but was for the entire humanity. His sacrifice gives this message that truth and justice ultimately prevail over evil."



"Many people have gathered here to observe Ashura, who were not able to come here last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the health and security arrangements by the administration were very good the last year too. The hospitals have established health camps at various places and police is also deployed at every point. There are also very good arrangements for cleanliness. The police are making sure that miscreants do not enter any procession and disturb the peace and harmony. People have gathered to observe Ashura. Hazrat Imam Hussein sacrificed his life to bring an end to the rule of Yazid," added another local.



Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

The procession takes place every year in the first month of the Islamic calendar on the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura. (ANI)