Hundreds of winter migratory birds found dead in Himachal's Pong Dam Lake sanctuary

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh recently, said an official, without specifying the cause.



In a letter, the range forest officer of Nagrota-Surian stated that on December 31, a total of 141 winter migratory birds were found dead in Pong Dam Lake Sanctuary in Nagrota-Surian wildlife range.

In Nagrota-Surian area of the range, a total of 105 migratory birds were found dead. In Jawali Beat area of the range, 29 migratory birds were found dead. In Bhatoli Phakorian area, 7 Bar Headed Goose birds were found dead. This totals up to 141 migratory birds, the letter added.

However, the cause of the death was not stated in the letter. (ANI)

