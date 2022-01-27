Hundreds of workers protest against closure of Sri Krishna Mill in West Godawari

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A large number of workers at Sri Krishna Mill at Eluru in West Godavari district staged a protest on Thursday, demanding revocation of a closure notice issued by the mill.

In a circular notice, the management of the industry has said that due to problems related to the procurement of raw material, incompetent price of material, additional expenditure in transportation and other reasons, it had been decided to stop work at the mill.





In reaction, hundreds of workers gathered at the mill started protesting against the management, demanding to re-open the mill.

The Worker Union leaders said that they will approach Labour Commission, Ministers, District Collector and other government authorities to negotiate with the management and get the mill re-opened for work. (ANI)

