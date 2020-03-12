Hunt on for accused who thrashed Kerala Dalit boy for taking bath in Temple pond

Ezhupunna (Kerala) (India), Mar 12 (ANI): Arroor Police have intensified search for the accused identified as Gopi, a retired railway official, who allegedly thrashed a 15-year-old Dalit body, for taking bath in a temple pond in Ezhupunna.

The accused has been absconding, said the Arroor police on Thursday. The Aroor Deputy Superintendent of police is investigating the case.

The incident happened on March 6, the 15-year-old Dalit boy, who is also 40 percent visually impaired, along with his friend had gone to take bath in a temple pond in the Sreenarayanapuram temple pond near his home as there was a shortage of water at his house.

However, upon reaching the place a man identified as Gopi, a retired railway official and resident of the same neighbourhood, questioned the boys' caste.

"When I said that we have come to take a bath, he said that Pulayans (Dalit community) should not take bath in the temple pond. He then punctured my bicycle and when I tried to stop him he caught hold of my neck and started beating me," said the victim, who is also 40 percent visually impaired, in his police complaint.

Since the incident, the accused is absconding, said the police.

Suresh, father of the victim, told ANI: "My son had to be admitted to the hospital but after five days we had to get him discharged as he has to appear for his Class 10 board examinations. He is still suffering pain in his stomach."

The accused has been booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has also been booked under section 3(2)(v)(a) (offence by a non-Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe against a person knowing that such person is a member of SC/ST) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (ANI)

