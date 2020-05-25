Husband arrested for getting wife killed by snake in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): A crime branch probe into a death of a woman due to snakebite in Anchal here has turned out to be a pre-planned murder carried out by her husband, who purchased the snake allegedly to kill his wife.

The police team investigating the death of 25-year-old woman Uthra, arrested the husband Sooraj and his accomplice here on Sunday after the duo reportedly broke down during the interrogation and confessed to the crime.

"In connection with the death of Uthra, her husband Sooraj and his friend Suresh, a snake catcher, who sold the snake, have been arrested after a detailed interrogation on Sunday," said Kollam Rural SP Harisankar.

According to police, the incident took place on May 6 night at Uthra's house when Sooraj, with a pre-planned motive, brought a snake with him, hid it inside a bag and threw it on his wife, who was sleeping.

"He waited and watched the snake bite his wife twice. After this, he tried to put the snake in a container but failed. The snake escaped and went under the cupboard. He stayed awake all night. The next day, he left early and the parents of the woman found her dead. Later, the snake was also found from the room," the police said.

The parents of Uthra got suspicious as it was the second time the snake bit her prompting them to register a complaint with the police. When she was in her husband's house, a viper had bit her.

The police investigation revealed that Sooraj procured a viper from Suresh and tried to kill Uthra at his house in Adoor on March 2. However, she escaped the snakebite and was discharged from hospital and returned to her home.

"He gained confidence from the first act. He used to watch YouTube videos to handle snakes and also learned it from his friend -- a snake catcher. The man took 98 sovereigns of gold and cash as dowry for most of the gold he sold. He wanted to get rid of his wife in anticipation of marrying another woman," the police said. (ANI)

