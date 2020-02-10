Husband arrested for setting wife on fire after giving triple talaq

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A Muslim man along with four of his family members was arrested on Monday for setting his wife on fire after giving her triple talaq for not meeting dowry demands.

The incident took place in Kheda Tanda village in Azim Nagar area of Rampur of the state.

Mother of the woman said: "At first, my son-in-law came to my house and announced talaq three times for my daughter. He then returned to his house and set my daughter on fire."

"I came to know about my daughter being admitted to a hospital only after 3-4 hours," she said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar said: "The parents of the victim have filed a complaint, saying that their daughter was burnt by her in-laws after her husband pronounced triple talaq. Five people have been arrested."

The woman is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Moradabad, said Kumar. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

