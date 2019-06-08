Husband, mother-in-law beaten to death after woman found dead in house

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Following the recovery of a woman's body in the toilet of her house, her husband and mother-in-law were allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Shivpur tea garden area of the district.

The victim Radhan Tanti was allegedly missing since Wednesday and her body was recovered from a water tank in the toilet on Friday. Following which the locals accused her mother-in-law and husband of being complicit in her death and thrashed them badly.

While the mother-in-law Jamuna died on the spot, the husband Ajay succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Ripunjai Kokoti, ASP, said, "Investigation is underway. Action will be taken as per law."

Deceased woman's two-year-old son is missing since the last few days. (ANI)

