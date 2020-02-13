Husband petitions SC over alleged detention of wife by her parents

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a man's plea seeking to be reunited with his spouse who has been allegedly kept in wrongful detention by her family for the past ten months.

The man's advocate Bibhuti Bhushan Mishra mentioned his plight before a division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar, who agreed to give him an urgent hearing.

The advocate, who has filed a habeas corpus, told the court that his client got married on March 15, 2019, with the woman he loved for the past several years. But, their marriage was opposed by the woman's family.

After their marriage, both the petitioner and the woman lived together for a few days. On April 16, 2019, the woman went to her paternal home seeking her family's acceptance. This did not happen, but she was detained.

The petitioner has claimed that since then she has been mentally and physically tortured by her family. He has requested the court to direct concerned authorities to take requisite steps to rescue his wife.

"The present petition portrays the absolute highhandedness of the police officials of Delhi Police in dealing with the people especially when they are poor. That how when the poor seek to approach the higher officials of the police department to seek help on being harassed by the police station the police further harasses them," the plea read.

The matter is likely to be heard on February 14, 2020.


