Husband, pregnant wife hacked to death over inter-caste marriage

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 05 (ANI): Husband along with his pregnant wife were hacked to death by an unidentified group of people, allegedly over their inter-caste marriage in Tamil Nadu.

Twenty-four-year-old Solairajan and his three-month pregnant wife Jothi (21) were hacked to death on Thursday in Thoothukudi.

"Solairajan, hailing from the Parayar community, had fallen in love with Jothi, a Pallar girl. Since both were working in a salt pan, they decided to tie the knot," police said.

Initial investigation reveals that the girl's parents were against the marriage.

"Jothi's parents opposed the marriage and she left her home. Both got married in April. However, there was no opposition from the groom's parents, who accepted the couple," the police added.

The father of the girl has been arrested over suspicion of being involved in the murders after Solairajan's family filed a complaint.

The incident came to light when the couple were not seen yesterday morning and the door to their house remained closed.

The neighbours then, accompanied by Solairajan's mother, forcefully opened the door.

This is the second such reported incident in Tamil Nadu within a week. On July 25, an inter-caste couple were allegedly killed in the state's Coimbatore city. (ANI)

