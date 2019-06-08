Husband, wife brutally murdered in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a horrifying incident, a man and his wife were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Sarai Lal Khatun village of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district.

"Nagendra Tiwari and his wife Manorama were sleeping with their children on the terrace. It was his brother's house. Some unidentified individuals entered the house by breaking the door lock and killed them," the police said on Saturday.

The victim's brother found the dead bodies when he came home to arrange fodder and water for the animals and called the police.

On questions of a potential robbery, the officer said, "Door locks and Almirah were broken and the place was littered but something can only be said after we take the family members' statements."



The incident took place in Soraon police station jurisdiction.

The police have asked the family members to file a complaint. The police will then file an FIR, begin the investigation and send the bodies for post mortem. (ANI)

