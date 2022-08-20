Husband-wife duo arrested for selling same property to two people in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly selling the same property to two different people, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Minal Sanjeev Desai and her husband Sanjeev Desai.

The accused couple were apprehended at their home in Sunder Nagar, New Delhi, on August 17, the police said.

The development came to light after Deepak Bhandari (52) registered a complaint with Delhi Police against the duo.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), EOW, Ravi Kumar Singh, the complainant Bhandari claimed that he purchased a property in Jasola, New Delhi for Rs 2,04,00,000 through an agreement to sell.

The accused person claimed that the property was completely free of any legal issues, litigation, or encumbrances. Following that, the complainant leased the aforementioned property to the George Institute of Global Health under a lease agreement dated July 31, 2018, for a term of nine years.

As part of the execution of a judgment and decree dated May 29, 2019, passed by the Court of Ld., some officials from Saket District Courts in Delhi, along with Pramod Gupta, entered the said property on November 28, 2020, removed all belongings from the property and took possession of the premises.



"Promod Gupta vs. Smt. Minal Sanjeev Desai" is a civil suit filed in the ADJ, South East, Saket Court, Delhi.

On October 5, 2015, the alleged persons entered into a sale agreement with Promod Gupta for the same property. However, the claimed person did not complete the sale Deed or return the money, which is how the complainant Deepak Bhandari learned about this.

The claimed owners continued to be in charge of the assets.

After a preliminary investigation, a case under sections 420/406/120B of the IPC was filed at Police Station EOW New Delhi, and an investigation was launched, the police said.

The couple sold the commercial property twice, once in 2015 and again in 2018, but they failed to provide the first buyer possession of the PIQ.

As a result, the first buyers filed a civil lawsuit for the particular execution of their agreement, which the accused party opposed in court, an official said.

In 2018, while this lawsuit was still pending, the accused party sold this property to complainant Deepak Bhandari without mentioning the legal dispute, DCP Singh said.

Later, the accused party lost the civil lawsuit in court, and the court passed a decree in favour of the first buyer and directed that the bailiff be sent to seize the property physically.

Deepak Bhandari, the second buyer, had already taken ownership of the property by that point, and the bailiff gave the first buyer control of it. (ANI)

