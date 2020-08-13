Husband, wife murdered in Haryana's Jasana village

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A husband and wife were killed on Tuesday at their residence in Faridabad's Jasana village by four criminals who escaped on motorbikes.

The victims were identified by Manish, who is the brother of the killed woman.

Sukhbir and Monica were found with their hands and legs tied together by tape and clothes.

"Usually, my sister would come every evening to collect milk from my dairy. When she did not come by 9 pm, I went to their house to deliver milk. On reaching, I saw all the lights switched off and the house looked empty. When I went upstairs, I found a lot of blood everywhere and got very frightened. I went further and found the bodies of my sister and her husband in a pool of blood with their hands and legs tied up," Manish said.

Police said the house was ransacked and jewellery and mobile phones of the victims were missing.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, the crime team and the District Commissioner of Police (Crime) reached the spot. It was found that the woman and her husband were residents of Jasana village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the house had been ransacked and jewellery and the mobile phones of the victims were missing. CCTV footage from the area shows the four criminals escaped after the incident on motorcycles." Dharna Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) told ANI on Wednesday.

She said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

