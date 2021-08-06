Hyderabad: 10 year old boy helps parents in fundraising for treatment of cancer affected sister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): A 10-year-old Syed Aziz from Hyderabad has started selling bird food for raising funds for the treatment of his sister who has been diagnosed with Brain Cancer.

Aziz started doing fundraising for the medicinal expenses of his 12-year sister, Sakeena Begum, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer two years back. He has stepped forward to help his family by selling seeds.

Though Aziz has decided to sell bird food, he hasn't quit his education. Aziz is continuing his education at a local Madarsa here in Hyderabad.

While speaking to ANI, Aziz said, "I sell bird food from Morning 6 am to 8 am and from 8 am onwards I attend my classes at Madarsa till 5 pm."





Speaking to ANI, Bilkes Begum, the mother of Syed Aziz and Sakeena Begum said, "Sakeena has been diagnosed with brain cancer 2 years back and since then, the whole family has been going through hardship for her treatment.

She said, "We were scared when the doctors have told us about her health condition. We were suggested by the doctors that Sakeena should undergo radiotherapy in order to save her. We have received funds from the Telangana Government and the whole amount got exhausted in her radiotherapy and now we're are back to square one in terms of finance for her treatment, after spending money on all the medical requirements."

Bilkes Begum said, "Looking at the family condition, Syed came forward to help. That is when my son decided to help us out, he said that he would be selling the bird food along with me and had set a separate bench for selling bird food on roads."

She said that the income that they both earn by selling bird food is just enough to look after her medicines and diagnosis expenditure including MRI, X-ray, and blood tests. She appealed to people to come forward and help them in saving her daughter.



Syed Lateef, the father of Aziz paints houses for his living.

The parents of Sakeena Begum along with his brother Syed Aziz requested people to help them in saving her life. (ANI)

