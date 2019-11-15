Esha Singh talking to ANI in Hyderabad on Thursday
Esha Singh talking to ANI in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: 14-yr-old girl wins three gold medals at Asian Shooting Championship

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:00 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): It was not an easy journey for the fourteen-year-old Esha Singh, who left a remarkable feat in 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha, Qatar by bagging three Gold medals in the junior category, as she had to give up her social life for shooting.
"My journey was not an easy one. If you want to succeed in something you have to go through a rough time. I did not hang out with friends, I didn't go to movies, I missed my family functions like weddings, festivals as I had to travel a lot with regards to my game. But the satisfaction which you get after achieving something is very high," Esha Singh told ANI.
Esha Singh recently bagged three gold medals in the individual, team and mixed events of the 10-metre Air Pistol junior women's category at the 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha, Qatar.
"I started shooting at the age of 9. I tried a lot of sports but my interest is in the shooting. When I was 10-years-old I win the gold in the sub-junior category," she said.
She told that her aim is to win Gold at 2022 Youth Olympics.
"My aim is to win Gold at 2022 Youth Olympics. My parents and coach have always stood by my side and supported me," said Esha.
Her coach Sunder Ghate who is from Maharashtra told that Esha is a very 'dedicated' sportsperson who properly follows instructions.
"I am providing training to her for the last 4 years. She is very dedicated and follows instructions properly," said her coach.
"Her journey started in the year 2014-15 when she was just 8-9 years old. In a shooting game, there are chances of injuries but she braved all odds. I am thankful to her coach who spends 10-15 days here to train her leaving his family," said Sachin Esha's father. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:55 IST

AP: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney visits Kanaka Durga temple to...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A day after being appointed as Chief Secretary of the state, senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney on Friday visited Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada to seek blessings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:50 IST

Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:48 IST

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:42 IST

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:39 IST

CRPF stands at forefront of fight against terrorism: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:39 IST

BSP condemns RSS' stand on Sabarimala

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's statement on Sabarimala and asserted that women and men should have equals rights in temples, mosque and church.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:39 IST

Lalu slams Bihar govt accusing it of 'undignified' treatment to...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A day after renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passed away at a hospital here, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Friday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government accusing it of not ensuring a dignified treatment to Singh'

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:37 IST

Common Minimum Programme will be in Maharashtra's interets, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) being prepared with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will be in the interest of Maharashtra and reiterated that the government in the state will be made

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena calls CJI's Office coming under RTI purview a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for ruling that the Chief Justice of India's Office is a "public authority" and comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:27 IST

Rajnath Singh visits Bum La Pass along India-China border

Bum La Pass (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the forward posts at Bum La along the Indo-China border.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:20 IST

UP: Minor girl found dead after missing for 5 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl, who went missing on November 9, was found dead in Lucknow's Gosaiganj area on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:28 IST

Navy Sailor shoots self on duty, dies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A 25-year-old Navy Sailor shot himself on Thursday with his INSAS rifle while on duty at INS Angre, police said.

Read More
iocl