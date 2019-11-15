Hyderabad: 14-yr-old girl wins three gold medals at Asian Shooting Championship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): It was not an easy journey for the fourteen-year-old Esha Singh, who left a remarkable feat in 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha, Qatar by bagging three Gold medals in the junior category, as she had to give up her social life for shooting.

"My journey was not an easy one. If you want to succeed in something you have to go through a rough time. I did not hang out with friends, I didn't go to movies, I missed my family functions like weddings, festivals as I had to travel a lot with regards to my game. But the satisfaction which you get after achieving something is very high," Esha Singh told ANI.

Esha Singh recently bagged three gold medals in the individual, team and mixed events of the 10-metre Air Pistol junior women's category at the 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha, Qatar.

"I started shooting at the age of 9. I tried a lot of sports but my interest is in the shooting. When I was 10-years-old I win the gold in the sub-junior category," she said.

She told that her aim is to win Gold at 2022 Youth Olympics.

"My aim is to win Gold at 2022 Youth Olympics. My parents and coach have always stood by my side and supported me," said Esha.

Her coach Sunder Ghate who is from Maharashtra told that Esha is a very 'dedicated' sportsperson who properly follows instructions.

"I am providing training to her for the last 4 years. She is very dedicated and follows instructions properly," said her coach.

"Her journey started in the year 2014-15 when she was just 8-9 years old. In a shooting game, there are chances of injuries but she braved all odds. I am thankful to her coach who spends 10-15 days here to train her leaving his family," said Sachin Esha's father. (ANI)

