Representative Image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: 2 inter state illegal arm traders arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:43 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): A Special Operations Team in Rachakonda, along with the Meerpet Police, nabbed two persons on charges of illegal firearms trade in Almasguda Kaman area on Saturday.
The traders have been identified as Arun Yadav and Shankar Yadav, both from Munger district of Bihar. The officials recovered two pistols, six live rounds (7.65), one magazine and two mobile phones from their possession.
The police said that both Arun and Shanker were unhappy with their earnings which led them to this illegal business.
Arun procured firearms from a supplier in his village.
Later, the two bought two pistols worth Rs 20,000 each along with six live rounds and one empty magazine. They were attempting to sell these weapons in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:57 IST

Cloth trader shot dead in central Delhi, probe underway

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A local cloth merchant was shot dead in the national capital's Karol Bagh area on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:31 IST

Rajasthan: Couple kill children; hang selves in Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their two children in Mal Ka Khera area of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:30 IST

Rave party raided in south Delhi; huge amount of liquor, drugs seized

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): An rave party was raided by a joint team of Delhi's Excise Department and police officials at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur area of south Delhi on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:11 IST

Punjab: Rescue operation still underway to ressue 2-yr-old boy...

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], June 9 (ANI): Operation is still underway to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on Thursday afternoon outside his house.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:13 IST

2 dead, 2 hurt as truck runs over them in UP Expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): At least two people died and two others sustained injuries after a speedy truck rammed into them at Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:09 IST

Visit will lead to stupendous outcomes: PM Modi departs from Maldives

Male (Maldives), June 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from the Maldives on Sunday, he said that he is humbled by the affection received in the island nation and added that the two-day visit will lead to "stupendous outcomes".

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:54 IST

UP: Agra nursery owners upset as plants succumb to heat

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The constant heatwave situation in several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is not only affecting the lives of people but also putting the survival of plants in jeopardy. In Agra, many nursery owners are upset as their plants and flowers ha

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:12 IST

West Bengal: BJP-TMC clash in Basirhat, 5 dead

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:50 IST

In PM Modi's schedule, brief stopover in Sri Lanka, temple visit...

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back to India from the Maldives where he is on his first overseas visit after assuming office for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:22 IST

UP Police arrest Delhi man for 'objectionable' comments against...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man on Saturday for making certain 'objectionable comments' against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media and for 'spreading rumours'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:23 IST

India gets its first Dinosaur Museum

Balasinor (Gujarat) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): India's first Dinosaur Museum cum Park was inaugurated in Gujarat's Mahisagar district and is set to give visitors the true Jurassic Park feel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:04 IST

34 held, 3,305kg ganja seized in Odisha

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): A major drug trafficking racket was busted, as police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja (dry cannabis) from their possession.

Read More
iocl