Hyderabad: 2 inter state illegal arm traders arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): A Special Operations Team in Rachakonda, along with the Meerpet Police, nabbed two persons on charges of illegal firearms trade in Almasguda Kaman area on Saturday.

The traders have been identified as Arun Yadav and Shankar Yadav, both from Munger district of Bihar. The officials recovered two pistols, six live rounds (7.65), one magazine and two mobile phones from their possession.

The police said that both Arun and Shanker were unhappy with their earnings which led them to this illegal business.

Arun procured firearms from a supplier in his village.

Later, the two bought two pistols worth Rs 20,000 each along with six live rounds and one empty magazine. They were attempting to sell these weapons in Hyderabad. (ANI)

