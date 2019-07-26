Hyderabad: 3 arrested for burgling house; gold ornaments, cash recovered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Friday nabbed three persons and resolved a major theft case leading to the recovery of large amount of gold ornaments and lakhs in cash.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said, "One of the accused, Khushboo is known to the complainants and taking advantage of their close relations, she hatched a plan to robbing their house. She involved two of her friends in the plan and provided them with keys to the house and its inside details."

Elaborating on the unique plan hatched by accused for conducting theft, the Commissioner added, "The accused Khusboo visited victim's house and laced a lemon juice with sleeping pills, giving it to the two occupants of the house- a mother and daughter.

"The daughter, however, woke up in an hour and found her mother unconscious. The accused then helped her take the mother to the hospital and alerted her associates about the house being empty. She also provided them with the keys of the house."

The theft occurred on the intervening night of July 19-20, however, the victims learned about it after getting back from the hospital on July 23.

They registered a complaint regarding the same and following a police investigation, the accused were nabbed. All three accused have been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

