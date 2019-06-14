Representative image
Representative image

Hyderabad: 3 held for spreading fake rumours on social media

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:30 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Thursday apprehended three people for allegedly spreading fake rumours about missing cases on social media.
The accused identified as Venkat Gurijala, Kranthi Kiran Naidu and Balraju were posted fake messages on social media about missing persons which created resulted in fake news about kidnapping and created panic in general public.
"The Cyber Crime cell registered a Suo-motto case, wherein viral posts were found on social media with contentm, 'The number of missing complaints in Hyderabad has been increasing day by day nearly 82 people went missing in Telangana within just 24 hours on Saturday (8th June), "Telangana YuvaSynyam'," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ad. DCP) Cyber Crime, Raghuveer.
He added that such posts have created panic in the society and are misleading with fake information. Such posts are likely to induce the general public to commit an offence against the public peace.
A case under section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and three suspects were taken into custody to prevent further such rumours. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:31 IST

Rahul Gandhi to continue as President, says Cong as leadership...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Congress on Thursday reiterated that its President Rahul Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party even as the Gandhi scion remains firm on his decision to step down from the post after the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:03 IST

Principal, Vice Principal of NRS Medical College resign as...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing strike by the junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned as the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:54 IST

Salman Khurshid downplays Centre's 'politically motivated'...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday sought to downplay the Centre's minority outreach programme which includes a scholarship to minorities and modernisation of Ismalic seminaries, terming the move as "politically motivated".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:30 IST

Arunachal: EC team recounts ardous journey to conduct re-poll,...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): An election team deputed to conduct re-polling in some of the remotest villages near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh had to battle mountainous terrain and a dense forest to trek back to mainland after inclement weather left the team stranded, according to a

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:47 IST

AAP clarifies on prosecution's appointment in Ankit Saxena honor...

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday clarified that it has appointed two advocates as Special Public Prosecutors in the Ankit Saxena murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:36 IST

Uttarakhand CM to take part in fifth meeting of NITI Aayog...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will participate in the fifth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Airports in Gujarat to resume normal flight operations: AAI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that airports that were shut as a precautionary step due to Cyclone Vayu will resume normal flight operations at their respective times.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:30 IST

TDP MLA hits out at Andhra CM for critising opposition during...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Thursday hit out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy for launching an attack on the leaders of Opposition during his speech in the Legislative Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:19 IST

Delhi court sends Monty Chadha to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sent Wave Group vice-chairman Manpreet Singh (Monty) Chadha to judicial custody in connection with a cheating case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:11 IST

First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims reach crossed...

Mirthi (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): The first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims on Thursday reached ITBP Camp in Mirthi through the Lipulekh route.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Andhra CM meets Governor ESL Narasimhan in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Governor ESL Narasimhan, who was in Vijayawada.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:59 IST

Mamata-led govt machinery is completely 'defunct': Congress MP...

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): In the wake of ongoing unrest in West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Thursday wrote a letter to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led government machinery is completely "defunct" and "total anarchy" prevailed in the state.

Read More
iocl