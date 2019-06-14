Hyderabad: 3 held for spreading fake rumours on social media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Thursday apprehended three people for allegedly spreading fake rumours about missing cases on social media.

The accused identified as Venkat Gurijala, Kranthi Kiran Naidu and Balraju were posted fake messages on social media about missing persons which created resulted in fake news about kidnapping and created panic in general public.

"The Cyber Crime cell registered a Suo-motto case, wherein viral posts were found on social media with contentm, 'The number of missing complaints in Hyderabad has been increasing day by day nearly 82 people went missing in Telangana within just 24 hours on Saturday (8th June), "Telangana YuvaSynyam'," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ad. DCP) Cyber Crime, Raghuveer.

He added that such posts have created panic in the society and are misleading with fake information. Such posts are likely to induce the general public to commit an offence against the public peace.

A case under section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and three suspects were taken into custody to prevent further such rumours. (ANI)

