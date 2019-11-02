Hyderabad: 3 nabbed for cheating finance company of 73 lakhs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate has nabbed a three-member gang for committing identity theft and cheating by impersonation by taking personal loans from India Bulls Financial Services Limited.

The three accused cheated the finance company to the tune of Rs 73 lakhs.

The police have registered a case against the three accused.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

