Hyderabad: 3-year-old boy dies after being run over by a horse-cart in a restaurant

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): A three-year-old boy died after he was run over by a horse-cart while he was playing in a restaurant here, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Shamshabad police, the incident took place on December 23 when the boy was playing in the restaurant located in Shamshabad rural police station limits. There were horse carts in the restaurant offering rides to children.

The boy was severely wounded and was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)