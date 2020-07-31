Hyderabad: 38 women police personnel resume duty after recovering from COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): As many as 38 women police personnel working across the various police stations in Hyderabad city have reported back on duty after conquering COVID-19.

Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City congratulated them for their successful recovery and joining back the duty. The Police Commissioner honoured them with a certificate and memorandum. These officers have followed the standard operating procedure of COVID-19 during their quarantine period.

Speaking to ANI, Anjani Kumar, IPS said, "Women police officers have been fighting the coronavirus on an equal footing with men for the past six months. Unlike earlier now women police officers are into all field jobs like VIP duties in traffic, Law and Order, security wing, etc. in the department. We are proud to say that we are on the top in providing 30 per cent employment to women in the country and this will increase in the coming days." (ANI)

