Four accused with seized drug in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: 4 held for drug peddling, 22 kg cannabis seized

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Saturday nabbed four people and seized 22 kilograms of cannabis from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team apprehended Indresh Singh, Alwala Manohar Singh, Satti Babu and Naga Raju Vangali from MGBS Bus Stand, Afzalgunj after it was found that they were in illegal possession of narcotic drug ganja.
During interrogation, the accused Indresh Singh confessed that he started selling packets of banned drugs to the customers with the greed to earn more easy money.
Accused Indresh had hatched a plan to procure cannabis from agency area for selling them to retail customers and had taken help of others for procuring and transporting the banned drug, police said.
The police have also seized one bike and recovered 4 cell phones from them. (ANI)

