Hyderabad: 45-yr-old man held on charges of practising black magic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly practising black magic and pelting stones, bones and lemons at houses of local people here.

"An FIR was registered on October 18. A team from Kulsumpura Police Station got the information about stone-pelting. When we reached there, stone pelting was going on" B Sumati, DCP North Zone Hyderabad told ANI.

Later after investigation, police zeroed on a local resident who was suspected by neighbours of being involved in black magic. Identified as Mohd Dastagiri Qureshi, he was arrested from his residence in the early hours of Friday at Upper Basthi, Jiyaguda.

During interrogation, the accused voluntarily confessed the commission of the offence.

Sumati said: "Locals say this happens every year. They say someone does black magic on them. During the investigation, we found that Dastagiri used to perform black magic to target a specific community."


