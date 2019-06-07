Hyderabad: 5-year-old boy drowns in water sump

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, named Abdul Rahman, died after drowning in a neighbour's water sump here, police said.

According to the Malakpet police, they received a complaint from Shaik Yakub on Thursday that his son Abdul was playing in front of his residence at around 12 pm.

After some time, when his wife searched for the boy, she found that he was drowned in water sump located in their neighbour's under-construction site. They immediately shifted the boy to nearby hospital for treatment but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police has registered a case under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on their neighbour for negligence.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation in the case is currently on. (ANI)

