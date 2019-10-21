Hyderabad : 54-year-old man sentenced to 12 years for rape

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A 54-year-old man is convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl and was sentenced to 12 years of "rigorous imprisonment" by a court here on Monday. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Court of First Additional District Judge at Nalgonda has convicted the accused Abbaraboina Krishna for raping the minor.

According to police, the incident took place on January 26 when the parents of the victim went for their work while the girl was playing outside her residence. Meanwhile, the accused lured her to his room by offering chocolates and subsequently raped her.

An FIR under the relevant section of the law and POCSO Act was lodged at Bhongir Town police station following which charge-sheet was filed in the Court after investigation (ANI)

