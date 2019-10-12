Hyderabad: ACB nabs drug inspector while taking bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a drug inspector in Hyderabad allegedly for taking the bribe.

On Friday, B Lakshmi, in-charge Drug Inspector, Hyderabad and Secunderabad was caught red-handed by ACB officials at her residence here when she allegedly accepted the bribe in the form of a gold necklace worth Rs 1.10 lakh from complainant L Lakshmi Reddy, CEO of Janani Voluntary Blood Bank, Bowenpally.

B Lakshmi allegedly demanded the bribe in lieu of not submitting the inspection report prepared by her against the blood bank to the senior officials of the Drug Control Administration.

Earlier on October 5, the accused officer B Lakshmi demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 in the form of cash from the complainant during her inspection at the blood bank.

ACB officials have received the necklace from B Lakshi's possession. (ANI)

