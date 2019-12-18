Hyderabad: ACB raids ASP Narsimha Reddy's house

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the residence of Siddipet Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Narsimha Reddy in Hyderabad in the morning.

The ACB also conducted raids at 10 different locations of Reddy's relatives and associates.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

