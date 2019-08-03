Hyderabad: Actor Isha Sharma graces launch of 'Jhalak Exhibition'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor Isha Sharma on Friday graced the grand launch of 'Jhalak Exhibition' along with top models at Taj Krishna Hyderabad.

"This exhibition has been the most selective and particular in the fashion world. It also exhibits a huge variety of wearables which are handcrafted in different regions of the subcontinent. It is a wide platform for the designers to exhibit the designs of their region," Isha Sharma told ANI.

It is India's most adopted fashion and lifestyle exhibition that goals to ignite fashion flames from the mystical and glorious city of pearls.

The exhibition celebrates creative and customised works of designers. (ANI)

