Actress Isha Sharma speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.
Actress Isha Sharma speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Actor Isha Sharma graces launch of 'Jhalak Exhibition'

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor Isha Sharma on Friday graced the grand launch of 'Jhalak Exhibition' along with top models at Taj Krishna Hyderabad.
"This exhibition has been the most selective and particular in the fashion world. It also exhibits a huge variety of wearables which are handcrafted in different regions of the subcontinent. It is a wide platform for the designers to exhibit the designs of their region," Isha Sharma told ANI.
It is India's most adopted fashion and lifestyle exhibition that goals to ignite fashion flames from the mystical and glorious city of pearls.
The exhibition celebrates creative and customised works of designers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:05 IST

Odisha: Ill-treated by son, former journalist wills his property to govt

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Distressed over the treatment meted out to him by his family, a 75-year-old former journalist, who lives in Muraripur village of Dasrathpur block, decided to name the state government as his property's beneficiary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:34 IST

K'taka: Kumaraswamy preparing pitch for son to contest polls from KR Pete

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After failing to secure his government in the state, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is now planning to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for Krishnaraja Pete assembly constituency's by-poll.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:22 IST

Hyderabad: Man held for raping, threatening mother-in-law

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening his mother-in-law Gurram Cheruvu at Balapur, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:22 IST

Two accused in TRS leader murder case arrested

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Two accused Naxal sympathisers arrested for their involvement in the murder of former TRS leader and former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:53 IST

QNet scam: SRK, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani respond to Cyberabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Actors Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani have responded to the notices served by the Cyberabad Police in connection with their role in the QNet scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:28 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on...

New Delhi, [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday sought a statement from the government over advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to immediately curtail their stay in the Valley soon after

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:28 IST

Parliament passes bill on major airports, Puri says committed to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Parliament on Friday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that increases the threshold of annual passenger traffic for major airports to over 35 lakh with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stating that the gov

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:37 IST

Assam: Patient declared dead by doctors comes alive in morgue

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A male patient, who was allegedly declared dead by the authorities of the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, was later found alive lying on a floor in an isolated ward meant for dead bodies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:10 IST

Maha: Fadnavis enquires about Gadkari's health, takes his...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Nagpur to enquire about his health and take blessings for Maha Janadesh Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:47 IST

Emergency service resumed at hospitals, docs continue to stir

New Delhi, [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After a two-day agitation against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, the emergency services have been resumed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and all hospitals under the umbrella of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:02 IST

DGCA asks airlines to be ready to operate extra flights to fly...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:03 IST

Amarnath Yatra: J-K guv asks political leaders to maintain calm,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday met at short notice a delegation of state political leaders and asked them to 'maintain calm and do not believe rumors spread after the government issued an advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and to

Read More
iocl