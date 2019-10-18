Hyderabad: Advocates extend support to the striking TSRTC employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Advocates extended their support to the ongoing agitation by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and took out a rally and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at Nampally Criminal Court, on Friday.



Janardhan Goud, Bar Association Committee member, speaking to ANI said: "RTC employees are the backbone of the Telangana agitation. They are agitating for their genuine demands and rights while the government is suppressing their movement and behaving in an autocratic manner. Advocates Joint Action Committee (JAC) demands the chief minister to immediately fulfil their demands and solve their problems."



C Ramchandra Reddy, Advocates Association member, speaking to ANI said: "The lawyers from all courts in Hyderabad have assembled today and condemn the action of state government. As lawyers, we feel that workers raised genuine demands and the government has no reason to reject such demands. The government should come forward for discussion. The common people and students are suffering for the last 14 days."



The ongoing strike by employees of TSRTC entered its 14th day on Friday.



According to sources, the state government is set to form a committee including ministers and officials as per the directions of the High Court, to hold talks with the TSRTC unions.



Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (ANI)