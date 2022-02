Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): A large number of people and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supporters staged a protest here at Charminar condemning the attack on party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.



Security was deployed at the protest site.



Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.