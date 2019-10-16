Hyderabad Airport: DRI seizes 652.95 gm gold

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Oct 16 (ANI): Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed a passenger">passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport and recovered gold weighing 652.95 grams valued at around Rs 24,61,621 from his procession.

"Based on the specific intelligence, on October 14, DRI nabbed a passenger">passenger and on examination, it was found that the passenger">passenger was wearing customised jeans pant in which gold in paste form was hidden and stitched in the waistband and bottom area," reads the statement of DRI.

The accused who is the native of Lucknow was entrusted the job of carrying the said gold paste at the request of his friend. The gold was supposed to be delivered outside the RGI Airport to an associate of his friend.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

