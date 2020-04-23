Hyderabad airport handles 2 special passenger relief flights to evacuate US, UAE nationals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Hyderabad International Airport handled two special passenger relief flights, which operated to repatriate the citizens of the United States of America (USA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from here.

"The ongoing spate of COVID-19 is taking its toll across the globe, forcing India under lockdown. Despite these unprecedented situations, the GMR led Hyderabad International Airport is operating round the clock in the service of the nation and on the humanitarian grounds to help stranded foreigners in Telangana reach their homes through seamless handling of relief and evacuation flights," said a press note on Wednesday.

"An Air India flight, which operated as a purely domestic flight -- AI 1839 (arrival)/AI 1840 (departure) -- arrived from Delhi landing at Hyderabad International Airport today (Wednesday) at 5.50 pm. This aircraft departed with 100 US nationals to Delhi at 7.23 pm. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers of this flight were to be further airlifted by the United Airlines from Delhi to the US," added the press note.

Till April 22, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has handled 10 evacuation flights serving over 750 foreign nationals, who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad city to the countries, namely, UK, UAE, US and Germany, said the press note. (ANI)

