Hyderabad Airport handles two Special Passenger Relief Flights for US Nationals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport handled two Special Passenger Charter flights of the national carrier - Air India, to evacuate US nationals from Hyderabad.

As per the flight itinerary, the first special flight of Air India - AI 1615 (Arrivals) / AI 1616 (Departures), an airbus A 320 aircraft landed at Hyderabad International Airport on Friday from Mumbai and departed with 70 US-bound passengers (69 adults and 1 infant) to Mumbai.

The second special flight of Air India - AI 1617 (Arrivals) / AI 1618 (Departures), also an airbus A 320 aircraft landed at Hyderabad International Airport today at 3.12 pm from Mumbai and departed with 98 US-bound passengers (96 adults and 2 infants) at 4.24 pm to Mumbai.

Both the flights were purely domestic and operated from the main Passenger Terminal Building of Hyderabad International Airport. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers were to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in the US.

In coordination with the US Consulate and the Telangana State government, the US-bound passengers started to reach to the airport between 12 and 2 PM from various part of Hyderabad.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

On April 7, GHIAL had served 99 US-bound passengers who flew to Mumbai getting connected to the US by Delta Airlines. On March 31, the airport handled a group of 38 German Nationals who flew by a special flight of Air India which ferried the passengers from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai to Frankfurt. On March, 2020, the airport serviced a special Medical Evacuation Flight of IndiGo, which dropped its 8 crew members bound for Hyderabad and departed to Chennai with 5 stranded IndiGo crew members. (ANI)