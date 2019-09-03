Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat mail, police starts investigation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Rajeev Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday received a bomb threat by an unidentified person here.

A mail was received on the airport's customer support department E-mail Id, in which an unknown individual claimed that he wants to blast a bomb at the airport on Wednesday.

The police launched a search operation immediately after receiving the mail. However, they found nothing.

"The mail was received by the Airport authority and they passed the information to us. Responding to it immediately, RGI Airport police along with bomb squad and CISF launched a search operation inside the airport. After searching everywhere, we found nothing," Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy told ANI.

A case was registered at the RGI Airport police station based on the complaint by the airport authority. "Special teams have deployed to nab the accused person who had sent the mail to the Airport," Reddy said. (ANI)

