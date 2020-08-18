Hyderabad Airport resumes direct flights to UK under 'air transport bubbles'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): In an attempt to restart international air connectivity amid COVID-19 pandemic, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) got re-connected with London Heathrow from Monday morning under the air transport bubbles.

With this, the first flight of British Airways took off today from Hyderabad Airport to Heathrow, London at around 07.50 am today morning. Mandatory thermal screening and other safety measures were in place during the flight's handling to curb further spread of COVID-19. Social distancing was also ensured by all the passengers.

"The UK-based airlines British Airways would be operating four times in a week on days- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Passengers can book tickets from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," read a release by GHIAL.

"We are happy to restart one of our important destinations under the international air transport bubbles arrangement. The resumption of this connection between Hyderabad and London would help restore vital economic and social links between Telangana and UK, enabling much-needed movement of people and goods," said GHIAL spokesperson.

"With an aim to revive the pandemic struck economy, during Unlock 3.0, the Government of India is building "Transport Bubbles" or "Air Travel Arrangements", which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," release stated. (ANI)

