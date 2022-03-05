Hyderabad artist celebrates 'Oneness' through ceramic art

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Hyderabad's Kalakriti Art gallery is hosting a solo contemporary ceramic exhibit by artist Vinod Daroz, titled 'Aikyam: Oneness'.



Daroz, a resident of Telangana, went to Baroda to study fine arts in the year 1993. The sculpture was his major subject along with pottery and ceramic being his minor subjects. Since then, he has been fascinated by ceramics.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Setting up a ceramic studio needs a lot of money. An industrialist started a ceramic studio which was a private studio and I joined it for a few years. Later, I started my own studio."



Daroz's contemporary take on ceramic art is inspired by South Indian temples and humble household items like pestle and mortar. He further added, "My work is influenced by the South Indian temples. He said he has been working on ceramics for more than 8 years.

"I see something new every time and don't get bored. This particular show here is a formation of Shivling. Instead of using direct forms, I am using symbols like motor and pastel, it is a symbolic way of presenting men and women he added. Butterflies represent women and rebirth. I like Indian textile too," said Daroz.





"I come from a jeweller's family and used to help my father in making jewellery. That art is there in me. I use a lot of gold in my work. I never thought ceramic would be my main medium of art. My teacher Jyotsna Bhat encouraged me to choose ceramic", he added.

"Ceramic is made out of clay and I am using four different types of clay in my art. Gujarat clay is a very good clay and it can withstand heat upto 1250 degrees Celcius. I also use United Kingdom clay. Depending on the art form I choose the clay" he said.



"The colours are taken from metallic oxides. To get the blue colour I use cobalt oxide and use copper oxide for red and green," stated Daroz.

"Hyderabad is my native place and I always wanted to exhibit my art here. Because of COVID, many exhibitions got postponed," he added.

He further said, "The ceramic business is growing in India, a few years ago there was Trienalle in Jaipur. The pottery had been in India for ages but it is taking time for people to accept it as an art medium. It is still between craft and art. My last show was elements in mythology." (ANI)

