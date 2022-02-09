Hyderabad: Auto-driver returns bag with gold to owner

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): An auto-driver found a bag containing gold ornaments and returned it to the couple who had lost it.

K Srinivas, SHO, Langer house Police Station, said the couple lost their handbag while coming back from Hashamnagar. On their way back to Tolichowk, they realized that their bag was missing.

The SHO said, "Mirza Sultan Baig and his wife Samera begum approached the police station with a request to trace the missing gold ornaments."



He further said the couple, while searching for their bag, got a call at 3:30 P.M. from an auto driver who had found their handbag near pillar no 55.

The SHO said, "The auto driver, Syed Zakir, found the handbag with the gold ornaments along with one receipt. Immediately, he called the phone number and handed over the bag along with gold ornaments weighing about 10 tolas."

K Srinivas praised Zakir's honesty saying, "Today, the boy taught me that despite being poor, we should never steal or take something that does not belong to us." (ANI)





