Hyderabad: Auto driver stabbed to death, accused arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, an auto driver was stabbed to death at an auto stand near Panjagutta police station here on Wednesday.

"Auto drivers Riyasat Ali and Mohammed Anwar were at the auto stand in Panjagutta when an argument broke out between them and Anwar tried to beat Riyasat with a stone but failed. Anwar started walking towards the police station. Suddenly, Riyasat stabbed Anwar from the back. A wounded Anwar came running into the police station from where he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment," Thirupatanna, ACP, Panjagutta Division told ANI.

Anwar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police nabbed Riyasat and a case has been registered.

"Anwar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The accused was nabbed immediately and a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against him," he added.

Riyasat, however, alleged that he is an HIV patient and Anwar used this information to defame him several times in the past because of which he wanted to take revenge.

The police said the real reason behind the attack will be known after the investigation. (ANI)

