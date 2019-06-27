Representative image
Representative image

Hyderabad: Auto driver stabbed to death, accused arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 05:45 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, an auto driver was stabbed to death at an auto stand near Panjagutta police station here on Wednesday.
"Auto drivers Riyasat Ali and Mohammed Anwar were at the auto stand in Panjagutta when an argument broke out between them and Anwar tried to beat Riyasat with a stone but failed. Anwar started walking towards the police station. Suddenly, Riyasat stabbed Anwar from the back. A wounded Anwar came running into the police station from where he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment," Thirupatanna, ACP, Panjagutta Division told ANI.
Anwar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police nabbed Riyasat and a case has been registered.
"Anwar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The accused was nabbed immediately and a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against him," he added.
Riyasat, however, alleged that he is an HIV patient and Anwar used this information to defame him several times in the past because of which he wanted to take revenge.
The police said the real reason behind the attack will be known after the investigation. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 05:05 IST

Hyderabad police bust betting racket, arrest 2 bookies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Acting on credible information, a Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, here busted a cricket betting racket and recovered Rs 1.06 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 04:35 IST

Bhubaneswar: Railways to run 194 special trains during Puri Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Keeping the huge inflow of devotees to Puri during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in mind, the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run 194 special trains from July 4 to July 13.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 02:12 IST

Pompeo vouches for US-India partnership to safeguard free, open...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): India and the United States should reinforce their partnership and strategise more comprehensively on safeguarding free and open international waterways, visiting US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 01:34 IST

Hyderabad: Leopard in ICRISAT campus finally captured after 3 months

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Forest officials were able to capture a fully mature leopard which had entered the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus here on March 6.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:55 IST

RBI advises banks to accept coins of all denominations

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised all banks to immediately direct all their branches to accept coins of all denominations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:55 IST

Bill seeking to expand categories under SEZ Act 2005 passed by Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A bill that seeks to expand categories under the Special Economic Zones Act 2005 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:40 IST

G20 to discuss progress in tackling terrorism, climate change: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that progress achieved in combating global challenges like terrorism and climate change will be discussed at the G20 Summit in Japan and it will also be a platform to share India's development experience of the past fi

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:35 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah holds review meeting of security arrangements

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday conducted a review meeting of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and directed all security agencies to take all preventive steps to ensure a

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:31 IST

Telangana: 29 kms in 22 minutes with a heart in ambulance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Traffic Police in Hyderabad successfully provided a green channel for transporting a heart on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:27 IST

TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a major blow to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) its spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday quit the party and joined the BJP in the presence of its working president JP Nadda at party headquarters here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:18 IST

Maharashtra: 3 persons, police officer held in cricket betting case

Matunga (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): A cricket betting case was registered against three persons and police personnel at Matunga Police Station here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:16 IST

Khattar announces Rs 5 lakh annual financial aid for Loktantra...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh annually to a Loktantra Senani or his spouse for treatment in private or government hospitals.

Read More
iocl