Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal asks people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, pay tributes to Pulwama bravehearts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Telangana state unit of Bajrang Dal has asked the youth to not celebrate Valentine's Day as because 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Pulwama on the same day last year.

"We met Telangana DGP and appealed to him to ensure that no celebrations should take place in Hyderabad City on Valentine's Day. We are not against love but we are the saviours of culture," M Subhash Chander, state co-convener of Bajrang Dal, told ANI on Tuesday.

"Pubs, hotels, and malls do business on Valentine's Day. We warn the managements, to not celebrate Valentine's Day and if they do, we will try to stop the events," he added.

He further asked people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, and that they will promote February 14 as 'Veer Jawan Day.'

"Last year on February 14, around 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Pulwama attack, this year we have decided to create awareness and promote the day as 'Veer Jawan Day' rather than Valentine's Day," he further added.

Srinivas Ranu, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hyderabad president said, "The youth should not celebrate Valentine's Day because it is not our culture, instead we should pay tributes to our Jawans who lost lives in Pulwama."

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "In a democratic country nobody should take the law into their hands. If anyone has any problem they should report the matter to Police or they can dial 100." (ANI)

