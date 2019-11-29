Activist Ram Dosapati started a campaign 'Bring Plastic Take Sapling' in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI
Activist Ram Dosapati started a campaign 'Bring Plastic Take Sapling' in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI

Hyderabad-based activist comes up with 'Bring Plastic, Take Sapling' campaign to save environment

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:50 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): In an attempt to reduce the use of plastic, a Hyderabad-based activist has started a campaign called 'Bring Plastic, Take Sapling' which aims at replacing plastics with greenery.
The activist named Ram Dosapati is distributing plant saplings in exchange for plastic bags.
"After seeing the death of several animals due to consumption of plastic I had started this initiative in November 2017. I have conducted several programs and challenges through social media regarding the spread of knowledge and awareness among people. This has created a severe impact on well being of domestic animals. Hence, I urge all the people to stop the use of single-use plastic by using an alternative and educate the present and future generation," Ram Dosapati told ANI.
Meanwhile, a local resident named Kamala said, "I appreciate him for this. It is a very good initiative. He is doing a very good job. I have personally collected all the plastic not only from my house but also from my neighbours and friends. It is our duty to save the environment for our future generations."
Addressing the citizen of the country during the 57th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 130 crore Indians have resolved to get rid of single-use plastic on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appreciated the Government of India's decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic in the country, a move aimed at going beyond mere talks on climate change. (ANI)

