Hyderabad-based Biological E inks agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals and biologics firm Biological E. Limited (BE) on Thursday entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma major Johnson & Johnson, for the creation and enhancement of manufacturing capacities for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine candidate of Johnson and Johnson currently undergoing phase 1/2a clinical trials, said the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker in a press statement.

"We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of BE.

"We look forward to deploying our manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson's commitment to global access for its COVID-19 vaccine," said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc., who heads BE's novel vaccine initiative.

The WHO had declared COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a pandemic in March. (ANI)

