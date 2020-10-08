Hyderabad based Dhruva Space startup bags National Startup Award 2020 in space category

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Hyderabad headquartered startup Dhruva Space has bagged National Startup Awards 2020 in the space category. Dhruva space was founded in 2012 as the space technology company. It is the first private space technologies company in India.

The National Startup Awards--an initiative of the government of India under its 'Startup India' programme--seeks to recognize and reward outstanding startups that are building innovative products, solutions or scalable enterprises with a high potential to generate employment, create wealth and above all, demonstrate measurable social impact. Winning companies are granted a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

While talking to ANI, Abhay Egoor, Co-founder of Dhruva Space said that some of the company's products are at an advance stage of being flight-qualified and flown in orbit by next year.

"We are happy that the Dhruva Space has been recognised as the winner at the National Startups awards under the space category. We are a company with around 20 members who work on all the three segments namely the ground, the launch and the space segment. We are now working with multiple partners across globe and India," said Abhay

"One product that we are working on right now is a 'Cube SAT deployers' which eject the satellites into the orbits once they reach into space," he added.



Abhay said that Dhruv Space works with the complete spectrum of clients ranging from government organisations like ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and strategic users who use space applications for defence purpose.

He said, "We also work for private organisations who want to use space applications for their business purposes and we are even open to educational institutes for their space research. With the support and appreciation given by the government of India, Dhruva space is planning to take their technical assistance across the globe."

The National Startup Awards 2020 were announced on Tuesday. (ANI)










