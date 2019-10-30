Hyderabad-based hospital launches 'Stroke Care on Wheels', ambulance service for stroke patients

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A city-based group of hospitals launched 'Stroke Care on Wheels' and emergency ambulance service for stroke patients here on Tuesday evening, on the occasion of World Stroke Day.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Pawan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, said: "Brain strokes are a very serious issue, but unlike in the past, it is not a death sentence anymore. Today, we have clot-dissolving medications that can lessen the effects of paralysis. However, time is of essence."

The ambulances are specially equipped with a trained doctor, a trained nurse and a paramedic.

"We will advise you to get a CT scan and basic treatment, including the clot-dissolving medications in the peripheral facilities as soon as possible as every minute, nearly two million neuron die due to lack of blood supply," Dr Gorukanti said.

The physician further stated that the ambulances will be in constant touch with the neurologists of the hospital.

The 'Stroke Care on Wheels' service is available in a 100 km radius outside Hyderabad, Telangana as of now. The Stroke Ambulance number is 150910.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates in 2004, stroke contributed 41 per cent of deaths and 72 per cent of disability-adjusted years amongst non- communicable diseases. The reports showed that the incidences of strokes are more in urban areas than in rural areas in India. (ANI)

